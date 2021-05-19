Security: IGP launches Operation Restore Peace in South-East

The Acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday in Enugu, launched a special operation for the South-East geo-political zone, known as “Operation Restore Peace (Operation RP),” to stem the tide of violence and criminal activities in the zone. Launching the operation, IGP Baba said the campaign was in compliance with the directive given to the Nigeria Police by President Muhammadu Buhari to restore peace and security in the zone. The police chief added that the President’s directive was not only for the South- East, but across the nation, stressing that there was urgent need to secure lives and property of citizens. The IGP maintained that; “The Nigeria Police are determined to restore peace and order where they are threatened and protect the citizens from all forms of threats to their lives and property”. He said: “The Operation RP in Enugu is the first in the line-up of our strategic plans to restore peace and order across the country” adding that “in the coming days, the special operation will be extended to other parts of the country to address the challenges of banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.”
