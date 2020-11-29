Security, infrastructure top priorities in 2021 budget – Sen. Gyang

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang, has disclosed that the 9th National Assembly has prioritized security and infrastructural development in the 2021 budget.

The lawmaker made the disclosure at the weekend in Jos during the inspection of the construction of a road in Gyel community in honour of Da. Gwom Rwey of Jos South, Da. Nga Dangyang to marked his 60th anniversary on the throne.

Senator Gyang said his plans in the 2021 Budget is to expand and enlarge the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of Plateau North Senatorial District by prioritizing projects that have direct impact in adding value to the lives and well being of the people.

“We are all aware that the greatest challenge that the nation is facing is the issue of security from insurgency to banditry, killer herdsmen, kidnapping and a myriad of other problems.

“We now have to empower the security agencies with the right equipment to combat insecurity in the country. We had to prioritize the security sector so that we can have our security agencies empowered to combat the insurgency, criminality and all other security challenges facing our nation. We have to work through the budget to make sure that we get what will be helpful under the present circumstances.”