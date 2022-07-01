Security Institute blames farmers/ herders clashes, others on climate change

The Commandant, National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke, has identified global climate change as likely cause of farmers/ herders clashes, drought, loss of farmland; desert encroachment; food insecurity; and migration. Adeleke made the submission, yesterday, at workshop organised for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15) with the theme: ‘The Global Climate Challenge: Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolution in Africa’. While maintaining that the attendant effect of climate change on human lives cannot be overemphasized, the Commandant expressed the hope that workshop will provide perspectives on the challenges occasioned by climate change, and mitigation approaches. “We are all aware of the Global Climate Change and its Attendant Effects on human lives: loss of farmland; desert encroachment; food insecurity; drought; migration; farmers-herders clash et cetera,” the institute’s boss said.

