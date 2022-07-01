News

Security Institute blames farmers/ herders clashes, others on climate change

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comments Off on Security Institute blames farmers/ herders clashes, others on climate change

The Commandant, National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke, has identified global climate change as likely cause of farmers/ herders clashes, drought, loss of farmland; desert encroachment; food insecurity; and migration. Adeleke made the submission, yesterday, at workshop organised for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15) with the theme: ‘The Global Climate Challenge: Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolution in Africa’. While maintaining that the attendant effect of climate change on human lives cannot be overemphasized, the Commandant expressed the hope that workshop will provide perspectives on the challenges occasioned by climate change, and mitigation approaches. “We are all aware of the Global Climate Change and its Attendant Effects on human lives: loss of farmland; desert encroachment; food insecurity; drought; migration; farmers-herders clash et cetera,” the institute’s boss said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kogi APC primaries, a day light robbery –Smart Adeyemi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Smart Adeyemi, has described the outcome of the party’s Senatorial primaries held in Kogi State as a day light robbery. Adeyemi made the assertion while fielding questions from journalists on the outcome of the primaries at the National Assembly […]
News

COVID-19 lessons helping us reposition health system –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic were instrumental to the ongoing efforts to reposition and strengthen the nation’s healthcare system. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Friday in Abuja, during a briefing ahead of the official launch of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent […]
News

Ondo: Drama as traditional worshippers invade, disrupt FG’s housing project

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Drama ensued yesterday following the invasion of the site of a Federal Housing Estate project by traditional worshippers along Igbatoro road, Akure, the Ondo State capital. The traditional worshippers, who disrupted work at the site located opposite the state police headquarters, were said to have made the move to perform an annual ritual at the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica