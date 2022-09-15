Metro & Crime

Security: Katsina begins training of Special Vigilante Corps

The Katsina State Government has begun training the first batch of the 3,000 Special Vigilante Corps in a latest effort to fight terror in the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Security Matters, Ibrahim Katsina, while inaugurating the corps members, said the training is part of the state government’s resolve to assist communities and improve the security of the state, by complimenting the efforts of conventional security agencies.

The training of the first batch of 600 out of the 3,000 Vigilante Corps recruited by the state government, is being held at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps College of Peace and Disaster Management.

The Corps is made up of individuals from all works of life, including the academia and judiciary from within the communities.

The governor’s aide said 3,000 have been recruited, but the 600 who will start immediately, will be trained in weapons handling, armed combat and detective work.

They will also be expected to assist in intelligence gathering.

Katsina further warned unrepentant terrorists to have a rethink or get ready to be crushed

The Commandant of the Civil Defence College of Peace and Disaster Management, ACG Babangida Dutsinma, pledged a commitment to training the vigilante corps effectively, saying with the current strategies of the state government, Katsina will soon be the most peaceful state in the country.

Courtesy: AITNEWS

 

Reporter

