Security: Kwara Gov approves perimeter fencing for NYSC camp

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved immediate construction of perimeter fencing around the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at the state’s Security Council meeting in Government House Ilorin, said the perimeter fencing is to strengthen security in the axis, while various security agencies will also be deployed in the area.

The Security Council meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Sabah Jubril; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters Brig-Gen. Saliu Tunde Bello (rtd); Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and all the security chiefs in the state, including the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, and Department of State Services (DSS).

The security commanders, who unanimously agreed that the state remains relatively safe, compared to its neighbours, said isolated incidents of illegal mining activities, cultism, flooding and its aftermaths, drug abuse, and opportunistic abductions are being tackled head-on.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...