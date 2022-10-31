Metro & Crime

Security: Kwara Gov approves perimeter fencing for NYSC camp

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Security: Kwara Gov approves perimeter fencing for NYSC camp

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved immediate construction of perimeter fencing around the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at the state’s Security Council meeting in Government House Ilorin, said the perimeter fencing is to strengthen security in the axis, while various security agencies will also be deployed in the area.

The Security Council meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Sabah Jubril; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters Brig-Gen. Saliu Tunde Bello (rtd); Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and all the security chiefs in the state, including the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, and Department of State Services (DSS).

The security commanders, who unanimously agreed that the state remains relatively safe, compared to its neighbours, said isolated incidents of illegal mining activities, cultism, flooding and its aftermaths, drug abuse, and opportunistic abductions are being tackled head-on.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pastor’s wife hacked to death in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Armed men have murdered the 55-year-old wife of a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Church in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.   The deceased, Mrs. Eunice Omaye Odoba, was found dead in her house on Sunday with deep cuts on her chest. Her husband is said to be on a faith mission to […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Ogun mosque, abduct Police Inspector, two others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Unknown gunmen have invaded a mosque in Soyoye, Rounder Area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and abducted an Inspector of Police and two other worshippers. The police officer, Inspector Kamarudeen Bello, was reportedly kidnapped in the mosque last Sunday around 8pm, while praying. It was learnt that the police officer who is attached to […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N2.9bn fraud: Defence counsel withdraws

Posted on Author Reporter

  Managing Director Eunisell Limited, Mr Chika Ikenga has reaffirmed that a former employee of the company, Kenneth Ndubuisi Amadi allegedly defrauded the company by making customers pay Eunisell’s invoice through his personal account. Ikenga was speaking while answering questions from the defence counsel, Mr J. O. Akinwale, the new representative of Amadi, after senior […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica