Security man shot dead as unknown Gunmen burn Enugu INEC office

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

A security man has been shot dead by unknown gunmen who attacked and burnt the office of Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Enugu.

The office located at Amechi Awkunanaw in the Enugu South Local Government Area of the state was attacked early hours of Monday.

Details of the attack were still sketchy as at the time of this report but the killing of the security man is believed to have stirred fear preventing fire service men from performing their job.

Before now, the State INEC Headquarters, Igboeze North INEC office and Udenu LGA INEC office had been attacked last year.

On Saturday gunmen stormed an INEC office in Imo killing a vigilante member. They also said there will be no election in Biafra land.

 

 

