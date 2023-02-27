Metro & Crime

Security men kill party supporter in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

A party supporter in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Akinlabi Akinnaso, was yesterday shot dead by suspected security operatives at the collation centre for Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency.

Akinnaso, popularly known as ‘Oluomo’ was said to have lost his life in the early hour of yesterday after he was allegedly shot by a security operative at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre at the headquarters of Idanre Local  Government in Owena.

A source said the deceased who was at the collation center on Sunday morning for the House of Representatives results was said to have been ordered out of the council by security operatives at the center. He was said to be anxious to receive the announcement of the last Saturday’s elections and putting pressure on the officials to announce the results while the security operatives warned him against disturbing the collating officials

According to the source, Oluomo allegedly told the security operatives not to allow the officials  tamper with the results, leading to an open confrontation between him and the security men, who ordered him out of the premises. The deceased was said to have refused to leave the premises and he was shot in the process, leading to his death.

The source however, said that Oluomo was confirmed dead by doctors on duty at the General Hospital, Idanre while his remains had been deposited at the morgue. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, said she learnt about the incident, but cannot confirm the death of the man.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Murder: Owner of service apartment narrates how Ataga’s corpse was found

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Nkechi Mogbo, owner of the short service apartment where the Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Michael Usifo Ataga was allegedly murdered Thursday narrated before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, how the deceased lifeless body was found. Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, is currently standing […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Home of Imo Commissioner for Information burnt, as gunmen attack community

Posted on Author Reporter

  The country home of the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Hon Declan Emelumba has been burnt by unknown gunmen. The gunmen, who attacked his Community Ubulu-Ihejiofor in Oru West L.G.A in the early hours of Sunday, set the two houses in his compound ablaze. Heavy shooting was reported in the hitherto peaceful community as […]
Metro & Crime

Niger: Police arrest suspected kidnapper, gunrunner with 6 firearms

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

  The Police in Niger State have arrested a suspected kidnapper, 26-year-old Umar Mohammed (aka ‘Babuga Yellow’) of Gujape area of Beji village in Bosso Local Government Area of the state. The suspect, who was arrested at Garatu village according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica