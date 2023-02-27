Security men kill party supporter in Ondo

A party supporter in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Akinlabi Akinnaso, was yesterday shot dead by suspected security operatives at the collation centre for Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency.

Akinnaso, popularly known as ‘Oluomo’ was said to have lost his life in the early hour of yesterday after he was allegedly shot by a security operative at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre at the headquarters of Idanre Local Government in Owena.

A source said the deceased who was at the collation center on Sunday morning for the House of Representatives results was said to have been ordered out of the council by security operatives at the center. He was said to be anxious to receive the announcement of the last Saturday’s elections and putting pressure on the officials to announce the results while the security operatives warned him against disturbing the collating officials

According to the source, Oluomo allegedly told the security operatives not to allow the officials tamper with the results, leading to an open confrontation between him and the security men, who ordered him out of the premises. The deceased was said to have refused to leave the premises and he was shot in the process, leading to his death.

The source however, said that Oluomo was confirmed dead by doctors on duty at the General Hospital, Idanre while his remains had been deposited at the morgue. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, said she learnt about the incident, but cannot confirm the death of the man.

