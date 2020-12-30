Metro & Crime

Security network: S’East coalition knocks Kanu, backs govs

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Security network: S’East coalition knocks Kanu, backs govs

 

Our Reporter

The Coalition of Igbo Groups Worldwide, has warned the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against threatening South East Governors over their opposition to purported formation of an unlawful security outfit, Eastern Security Network.
The coalition has, however, commended the governors of the zone for what it described as their show of patriotism.
According to the group, the governors did not only denounce Kanu’s action openly, but also urged Ndigbo not to fall prey to Kanu’s antics, which they insisted, were not for the good of the region.
It will be recalled that IPOB had warned South-East governors not to work against the Eastern Security Network as it accused the governors of grand plot to incite the army and other security personnel against the outfit.
This was as it asked the states’ chief executives to steer clear of such plan, or be prepared to face dire consequences.
As a way out, the coalition enjoined the South East governors to make laws that were beneficial to the citizens of the region, saying they must not allow Kanu have any ample opportunity of operating alternate leadership which according to them was inimical to the peace and development of the South East and Nigeria.
In a statement, Wednesday, signed by its affiliate members, the coalition described the IPOB leader as a fugitive who it noted, was being bankrolled by some self-seeking interests to destroy the South East.
According to the coalition Kanu’s decision to pilot the group from a remote area outside the shores of Nigeria was an indication that there were sinister motives to his actions, tasking the people of the region especially youths not to fall for what he is doing.
The group said: “We wish to strongly condemn Nnamdi Kalu’s threat to the South East governors and local vigilantes following the governors’ opposition to his illegal activities in the region among which is his formation of a militia group to disturb the peace of our region.
“We call on our governors, who are elected by the people to represent them, not to be intimidated by Kanu’s threat. They should go all out against him by exposing him for what he is, for the betterment, peace and unity of Igbo land. The South East governors should not relent in enforcing law and order in their various states for the good of their people.”
The group added thus: “t is not in the place of Kanu and IPOB to institute laws for the people of the South East but the functions of governors of the region who were elected constitutionally by their people to act in that regard. So,we throw our weights behind the South East governors and all well meaning citizens of South East who are standing for national unity.
“Kanu and his team do not mean well for Ndigbo. From all indications, it can be glaringly seen that his actions are for his personal benefits and not for the generality of Ndigbo as he tries desperately to portray.
“Let us also humbly state that the Igbos have practically demonstrated that they believe in one Nigeria than any tribe because they can be found in almost every part of this nation in large numbers with investments worth billions of naira adding value to their host communities.”
Speaking further they said: “Nnamdi Kanu cannot speak or act on our behalf in this nation or anywhere for that matter. Let him come home and present himself to the people for election if he wants to speak for us. That is the only constitutional means of representation in Nigeria where the South East is a part. Anything outside this means is unacceptable to us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Makinde felicitates Adelabu at 50, as Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola inaugurate projects in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Sunday congratulated Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on his 50th birthday anniversary, just as Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun are billed to inaugurate the multi billion housing and hospitality projects built by the celebrant on […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

COVID-19: 13 Imo lawmakers test positive

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

49 health workers infected in Enugu No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. This is also as about 49 health workers have contracted the virus […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands teenager for allegedly killing his 40-year-old father

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that ThankGod Joseph, 18, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly killing his 40-year old father. The police charged Joseph, who lives in Ikwokwu-Ito, Obi Local Government Area of Benue with culpable homicide punishable under Section 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004. Chief […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica