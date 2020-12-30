Security network: S’East coalition knocks Kanu, backs govs

Our Reporter

The Coalition of Igbo Groups Worldwide, has warned the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against threatening South East Governors over their opposition to purported formation of an unlawful security outfit, Eastern Security Network.

The coalition has, however, commended the governors of the zone for what it described as their show of patriotism.

According to the group, the governors did not only denounce Kanu’s action openly, but also urged Ndigbo not to fall prey to Kanu’s antics, which they insisted, were not for the good of the region.

It will be recalled that IPOB had warned South-East governors not to work against the Eastern Security Network as it accused the governors of grand plot to incite the army and other security personnel against the outfit.

This was as it asked the states’ chief executives to steer clear of such plan, or be prepared to face dire consequences.

As a way out, the coalition enjoined the South East governors to make laws that were beneficial to the citizens of the region, saying they must not allow Kanu have any ample opportunity of operating alternate leadership which according to them was inimical to the peace and development of the South East and Nigeria.

In a statement, Wednesday, signed by its affiliate members, the coalition described the IPOB leader as a fugitive who it noted, was being bankrolled by some self-seeking interests to destroy the South East.

According to the coalition Kanu’s decision to pilot the group from a remote area outside the shores of Nigeria was an indication that there were sinister motives to his actions, tasking the people of the region especially youths not to fall for what he is doing.

The group said: “We wish to strongly condemn Nnamdi Kalu’s threat to the South East governors and local vigilantes following the governors’ opposition to his illegal activities in the region among which is his formation of a militia group to disturb the peace of our region.

“We call on our governors, who are elected by the people to represent them, not to be intimidated by Kanu’s threat. They should go all out against him by exposing him for what he is, for the betterment, peace and unity of Igbo land. The South East governors should not relent in enforcing law and order in their various states for the good of their people.”

The group added thus: “t is not in the place of Kanu and IPOB to institute laws for the people of the South East but the functions of governors of the region who were elected constitutionally by their people to act in that regard. So,we throw our weights behind the South East governors and all well meaning citizens of South East who are standing for national unity.

“Kanu and his team do not mean well for Ndigbo. From all indications, it can be glaringly seen that his actions are for his personal benefits and not for the generality of Ndigbo as he tries desperately to portray.

“Let us also humbly state that the Igbos have practically demonstrated that they believe in one Nigeria than any tribe because they can be found in almost every part of this nation in large numbers with investments worth billions of naira adding value to their host communities.”

Speaking further they said: “Nnamdi Kanu cannot speak or act on our behalf in this nation or anywhere for that matter. Let him come home and present himself to the people for election if he wants to speak for us. That is the only constitutional means of representation in Nigeria where the South East is a part. Anything outside this means is unacceptable to us.”

