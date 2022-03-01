Security not just a military concern, but challenges for all – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that security should not be left only to the military but must be viewed as challenges for all Nigerians.

The President said this Tuesday in an address at the opening ceremony of Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) in Abuja.

While urging the people to get more interested in working with security agencies to tackle the security challenges, the President extolled the courage displayed by security agencies and service chiefs in promoting peace and order.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that more could be achieved in bringing law and order to various parts of the country with full cooperation of citizens.

“Security is not just a military concern but a challenge for all Nigerians. No matter the amount of money invested in military operations, without the support of the people, display of patriotism and preparedness for everyone to be ready to take ownership of securing our environment, success will be limited.

“Consequently, we must look beyond the military and the security agencies for enduring solutions to the security challenges we are facing,” he said.

The President said his government had put in place measures to adequately support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in terms of modern equipment, boosting the manpower of all security agencies and financing their operations in Nigeria and other international assignments.

“We have equally, recently, put in place a National Development Plan (2021 – 2025) covering medium- and long-term plans, with a vision to make Nigeria a country that has unlocked its potentials in all sectors of the economy for sustainable, holistic, and inclusive national development.

“We will in this regard be building a thriving and sustainable economy while improving access to quality education, enhancing social inclusion as well as expanding infrastructure among several others. All of these desirables can only be achieved in a peaceful and secure environment,’’ he added.

The President said security outfits in the country deserved commendation for the efforts in tackling issues of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

He particularly commended the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and other agencies that have been toiling day and night to ensure safety of lives and properties.

Assuring that the issue of kidnapping that had bedevilled the country in the recent past was being tackled with all seriousness; Buhari added that his government had zero tolerance for kidnapping, especially of school children.

