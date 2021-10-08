SECURITY: NSCDC And Audi’s Strategy

“The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.”- John Maxwell.

At keen observation of the approval and appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, We can say so far that, the best man for the job was chosen.

Amidst the incessant spate of violations, rampant kidnappings, and the urgent need for NSCDC to continually work in synergy with other security agencies to immediately restore peace and security in the country, Audi emerged the best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.

Following multiple threats of attack by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country, Mr Ahmed Audi gave a necessary directive to forestall and guaranteed a hitch-free living for Nigerian citizens by effortlessly making compilation of information on all forms of crime, for planning and orchestration of strategic action for security operations by the corps, and this was swiftly executed.

Meanwhile, the C-G also ordered the 15 Zonal Commanders of NSCDC across the country to beef up security in states under their jurisdiction, and directed them to constantly deploy improved tactics to maintain security across the Nation. This is a man that have been making tours across the country in order to make sure that all plans are well executed.

“The peace and stability of a country leads to its economic growth and development, therefore, it is the responsibility of every citizen to see Nigeria as a collective project that must not be allowed to fail.’’-Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni 2021

The incumbent Commandant General of the NSCDC is truly a man who has successfully adjusted the sails of the NSCDC ship in order to sail smoothly through the tumultuous tides rocking the state of security in the country. Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has indeed proven to be an outstanding leader and the man for the job to which he was appointed. In barely over 200 days in office, he has achieved and recorded quite a lot of success in the NSCDC.

Like many other good men appointed by the current administration, Dr. Audi’s appointment was met with criticisms and opprobrium by many irate individuals and those who oppose the decisions of the present administration in order to fuel their political propaganda. However, his appointment didn’t come as a surprise to many including the officers and other members of the corps. This is because he is a man known for his immense wisdom and experience. He has served in different capacities in the corps, including intelligence, administrative duties and operations. It goes without saying that a man with these qualities is expected to perform up to par, but Dr Audi has not just done that, but he has also manage to surpass the expectations of many.

Dr Audi is a well-educated man. He boasts of a doctorate in Public Administration, a master’s degree in criminal justice from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, a master’s degree in Public Administration from University of Calabar. It is thus not surprising that he is able to perform effectively as the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

In addition to his sagacity and intellectual prowess, Dr Audi has also done well to include a number of professional experts and officers to help him in not only the administration of the corps but also the digitalization process of the corps.

From the time Dr Audi took over from Alhaji Mohammed Gana till present, the NSDC has undergone changes and restructuring to ensure the body achieves all its mandates in the country especially protecting the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

It is never easy to hold any office involving security in Nigeria as the country continues to battle terrorism and banditry. Due to the president’s dedication towards tackling insecurity, the war against insecurity is gradually being won by the government, and thus, anyone appointed to such an important position as Dr Audi’s has a lot of responsibilities and expectations to satisfy. The Commandant General is faced with performing his job and leading the NSCDC to achieve its mandates despite the many challenges it is faced with.

Since his appointment, the NSDC has worked effectively with other sister agencies in protecting lives and properties. Just recently the NSCDC strengthened its partnership with the NYSC in ensuring adequate security for Corps members, NYSC farms across the country and other infrastructures of the NYSC scheme. The resuscitation of the farms is in order to train corps members with a passion for agriculture and these farms need to be adequately protected.

The NSCDC Commandant General has also led his men in tracking and arresting cybercriminals in the country and smoking them out from their hideouts. Government facilities and other important infrastructures in the country have never been more secure than they are today. Agro-rangers have been introduced to protect Agro-allied investments in the country including farmers. There has since been a recent decline in the number of attacks by bandits and terrorists on agricultural assets and farmers. These achievements were all made possible because the CG has put in place several facilities for the gathering of credible intelligence that has helped the corps in the discharge of its duties and execution of its mandates.

Just a few weeks after his appointment, Dr Audi being aware of the importance of women in the corps introduced the first-ever formidable women corps that would help complement their male counterparts in the efficient execution of the mandates of the corps. Since then, several efficient Female Corps Officers have been trained, commissioned and positioned for carrying out their duties.

The CG of the NSCDC has since his assumption into office helped remodel and restructure the NSCDC. He has also successfully boosted the morale of all the Corps members in all the states in the country. He was able to achieve this by motivating his men by clearing backlogs of arrears that had accumulated before he assumed office and promoting certain personnel who are due for promotion.

Dr Audi is indeed an outstanding leader. His hard work, dedication and fairness have been vital to the many recent successes of the NSCDC. He is a focused man that has remained unperturbed by false accusations thrown at him by many political miscreants. He is indeed a honourable, transparent and honest man. He is the type of leader who is a rare gem to come across. His many qualities and vast knowledge and experience have been instrumental in propelling the NSCDC as one of the best paramilitary organizations in the world. Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi is indeed worthy of his position as the CG.

We sought for a Boss, but we found an outstanding Leader.

Onmeje is an international public affairs analyst and commentator.

