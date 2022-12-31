Security: Ogun will take delivery of drones soon –Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his administration would soon take delivery of drones to enhance security and assist security agencies in monitoring identified black spots in the state. He noted that drones would be deployed, particularly on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, to combat kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other forms of criminal activities being perpetrated on the highway.

The governor gave this hint at the launch of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem, which held at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta. Abiodun, who reiterated that his administration would continue to find ways of supporting security agencies in the state, disclosed that plans were underway to partner top personnel in the law enforcement agencies to work with the state by assisting with training, support and fund raising. “We will soon be taking delivery of our drones that we have ordered, this will allow us to monitor the length and breadth of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and all those areas where people engage in nefarious activities.

“We will continue to find those that will collaborate with us. I recently met with two people who are highly placed in law enforcement and have decided that they are going to come and work with us by assisting with training, support and fund raising. I will unveil these people in the next couple of weeks and introduce them to you,” the governor stated. He, therefore, on behalf of the Ogun State government, donated a sum of N10m to the Nigeria Legion and charged its personnel to continue to discharge their duties accordingly. In his remarks, the state chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Master Warrant Officer Olumuyiwa Orukotan (rtd), commended Governor Abiodun for being a pillar of support to the Legion in the state.

