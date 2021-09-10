Security operatives allegedly kill monarch’s daughter

Daughter of the traditional ruler of Onicha Igboeze, Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Oshimili Agwu Nwukpa, Elizabeth Agwu was, on Wednesday evening, allegedly shot dead by ‘security operatives’ who invaded the community to arrest a suspect.

The incident which is causing ripples in the community, occurred at Enuagu village when after the security operatives had arrested the suspect, started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers and move out of the area with the suspect. Bullet from the shooting, allegedly hit Elizabeth who was in her 20s at the abdomen, leading to her death while being taken to hospital in Abakaliki, the state capital for medical attention.

While some eyewitnesses said it was the men of the South East Joint Security Network known as Ebubeagu that masterminded the act, some said it was policemen, while yet some said it was a combined team of policemen and the Ebubeagu joint security network that carried out the dastardly act. The deceased elder brother, Chijioke Agwu, Ebonyi State correspondent of The Sun Newspaper wrote on social media over Elizabeth death thus, “policemen came to my village, Enuagu Onicha Igboeze in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State today,8/9/2021 to harass residents ,in the milieu, they shot and killed my younger sister who was selling fruits at the junction. She died in my car at Awusa Quarters while moving her from the village to Abakaliki.”

Like this: Like Loading...