News

Security operatives, armed thugs chase away #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

#EndSARS protesters in Kano where on Thursday attacked by armed thugs who prevented them from holding their hitherto peaceful procession.

The protest, organised across the Northern states by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against the lingering insecurity challenges bedevilling the north, had hardly taken off when the heavily armed thugs pounced on them.

The CNG-backed protesters had gathered along Bayero University Kano Road to begin with their march when suddenly some hoodlums descended on them beating and snatching their phones forcing them to take to their heels for their own safety.

A member of the group, Usaini Adamu, narrated that the thugs, brandishing dangerous weapons, invaded the gathering, opposite BUK old campus and started attacking the members of the CNG.

Though, according to Adamu, there was no casualty in the attack, however, a few of the members’ sustained minor injuries. He said that they were saved by the prompt intervention of security agents.

“Only a few of us sustained some minor injuries because security operatives promptly intervened and dispersed them.

“We were grouping here; suddenly these thugs descended on us and started beating us. Most of us scampered for safety while some of us resisted until security agents arrived and dispersed them.

“Now the security agents have given us a cover to read our press statement and leave,” said Adamu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Investigate Dr. Mailafiya’s Boko Haram allegations – Northern Governors

Posted on Author Musa Pam

…as ADC presidential candidate reports to DSS Jos office The Northern Governors Forum has called on security agencies to investigate allegations by the 2019 Presidential election candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya that “one of the Northern Governors is the Commander […]
News

FG’ll cooperate with you, Buhari assures new NMA chairman, Ujah

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhamnadu Buhari has assured the newly elected President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Innocent Ujah, and members of his executive of the Federal Government’s full cooperation to help them succeed in their leadership positions, and improve health services in the country. The President gave the assurance in a statement made available to […]
News

BuharilaudsNorwegians’ supportforNigeria’sdevt

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the progress made in Nigeria-Norwegian relations in the last four years. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari while speaking at a virtual farewell meeting with the out-going Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, com-mended him for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: