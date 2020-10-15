Security operatives, armed thugs chase away #EndSARS protesters

#EndSARS protesters in Kano where on Thursday attacked by armed thugs who prevented them from holding their hitherto peaceful procession.

The protest, organised across the Northern states by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against the lingering insecurity challenges bedevilling the north, had hardly taken off when the heavily armed thugs pounced on them.

The CNG-backed protesters had gathered along Bayero University Kano Road to begin with their march when suddenly some hoodlums descended on them beating and snatching their phones forcing them to take to their heels for their own safety.

A member of the group, Usaini Adamu, narrated that the thugs, brandishing dangerous weapons, invaded the gathering, opposite BUK old campus and started attacking the members of the CNG.

Though, according to Adamu, there was no casualty in the attack, however, a few of the members’ sustained minor injuries. He said that they were saved by the prompt intervention of security agents.

“Only a few of us sustained some minor injuries because security operatives promptly intervened and dispersed them.

“We were grouping here; suddenly these thugs descended on us and started beating us. Most of us scampered for safety while some of us resisted until security agents arrived and dispersed them.

“Now the security agents have given us a cover to read our press statement and leave,” said Adamu.

