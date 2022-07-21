Metro & Crime

Security operatives chasing ‘yahoo boys’ shoot SS 2 student dead in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Security operatives attached to the state’s special security outfits, OP MESA, on Thursday allegedly shot dead an SS 2 student of Unity High School in Ago Ika area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The victim, simply identified as Sadiat, was allegedly shot dead by the operatives who were reportedly chasing suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘yahoo boys’.

New Telegraph learnt that the bullet fired by the security operatives missed its targets and hit the 17-year-old girl in the head.

The victim, it was further gathered, was shot while she and others were walking out of the school premises after finishing her examination for the day.

Sadait, who was the only daughter of her mother, was pronounced “dead on arrival” by the doctors at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, where she was rushed to for treatment.

New Telegraph also gathered that three other students and a commercial motorcyclist were also hit by the stray bullets fired by the operatives.

Angered by their colleague’s death, the students of the school stormed the Enu-Gada Police Station in Ago Ika area of Abeokuta in protest.

The students were said to have pelted police operatives on duty with stones and other harmful objects, forcing the officers to disperse them.

When contacted, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who tacitly confirmed the incident, however, denied knowledge of the death of the SS 2 student of Unity High School, Abeokuta.

 

