Security operatives fail in attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho

There was an attempt on Friday to arrest Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by combined security operatives along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
In a viral video, Igboho, who was topless, dared security operatives to “do their worst” before they drove off the scene.
It was learnt that Sunday Igboho was on his way to Lagos to visit Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a Yoruba leader and an elder statesman.
Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who confirmed the incident, said Sunday Igboho was on his way to meet with 93-year-old Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, when the incident occurred.
In a statement, he said: “Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yoruba and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make.
“Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”
Dele Momodu via his official twitter handle also said: “Why this harassment of CHIEF SUNDAY IGBOHO by agents of a government that knows the whereabouts of bandits who live inside remote forests and won’t go near them but have the temerity and shamelessness to terrorize a man who lives in his own beautiful home in Ibadan city!!!”

