…Security operatives intensify searchand- rescue operation

Following the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, security operatives have intensified search-and-rescue operation in the general area. The Kaduna State Government also disclosed that evacuation of trapped train passengers was concluded in the early hours of yesterday. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said yesterday morning: “Evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja has been concluded this morning (yesterday) by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Nigerian Red Cross. “Passengers, who sustained injuries, and other fatalities, have been moved to hospitals.

The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna- Abuja Road. “The Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers manifest for efficient tracking. “Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who commended all those who participated in the evacuation, appealed to the hospitals to attend to the victims diligently.”

 

