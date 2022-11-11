Metro & Crime

Security operatives kill notorious bandit commander, ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’, in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Security Operatives tackling insecurity in Kaduna State have said they have killed a notorious bandit commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’.

Dogo Maikasuwa, was said to have led a series of deadly attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within and around Chikun and Kajuru local government areas.

The security operatives were said to have laid an ambush for the bandit and his gang in a forest in the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries were he met his waterloo.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State has confirmed the development.

 

Our Reporters

