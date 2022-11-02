Security operatives kill three gunmen in Anambra

Security operatives in Anambra State have killed three gunmen during a duel.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area.

The gunmen had different charms on their bodies, including legs, necks, waists and hands.

It was learnt that the gunmen were part of the group killing innocent citizens around the Orumba area.

Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu could not be reached as his phone was switched off.

But one of the senior police officers in the Command confirmed the incident.

He said a combined team of the Police and Military carried out the operation around 4:30 pm.

