Security operatives nab kidnap syndicate in Igbokoda in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Three members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate have been arrested in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Area of Ondo State, by security operatives in the state.

The suspects are: Yusuf Muhammad, from Akungba Akoko, Shende Jesse, from Oboto and Fabiyi Fatai, a driver to Muhammad who brought him all the way from Akure to Igbokoda.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested after they were tracked over their suspicious movements in the area.

One of the suspects, Muhammad, who is a native of Akungba Akoko, but resident in Akure, said he only came to Igbokoda to get a gun from one Alade before going for the operation in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

He said: “I came to meet Alade in Igbokoda to get a gun before we proceed to Ado Ekiti for the kidnapping.

”I have been in the business since the year 2020, in which we have successfully carried out about three operations in Delta State.

“In the first operation, we collected N1.2 million from the victim, N800,000 from second operation and 2.5 million in the third operation.”

Muhammad, however, said they had no intention of carrying out any operation in Igbokoda, but that they only came there to get a gun.

 

