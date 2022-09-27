Security operatives rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Security operatives have rescued seven persons kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed that the rescue operation took place during a fighting patrol spanning Birnin Gwari and Chikun local government areas.

Aruwan also said the rescue mission was carried out by troops of Operation Forest Sanity who have been fighting terrorists across the state.

According to him, an operational feedback by the soldiers shows that the troops came under fire from bandits while on patrol along the Birnin Gwari-Gayam-Kuriga-Manini axis.

“The troops returned fire and promptly subdued the bandits, who fled into the forests, leaving behind the captives in their custody.

“The troops then rescued the seven victims, who he gave their names as: Joseph Ishaku, John Bulus, Gloria Shedrack and her four children – Jimre, Jonathan, Angelina and Abigail.

The state government commended the troops and thanked them for their brave efforts in rescuing the victims, adding that the victims have been reunited with their families.

Birnin-Gwari and Chikun local areas have been under attack by bandits for some time now, with security operatives doing their best to tame the criminals.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...