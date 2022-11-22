Metro & Crime

Security operatives rescue 76 kidnap victims in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has said that prompt police and military response has foiled an attempt to kidnap 76 victims on the Funtua-Zaria Road.

 

The command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige, said in a statement yesterday in Kaduna that the incident occurred at about 11 pm on Friday.

 

He said that the kidnap attempt was made by a large number of bandits wielding sophisticated weapons, who blocked a section of the Funtua-Zaria Road at Gulbala, Giwa Local Government Area.

Jalige, however, said a combined team of police and military mobilised to the location and thwarted the intention of the gunmen who had already herded some passengers into the bush.

 

“On reaching the location, a Ford open truck with Reg. No. APP 667 XG was found and information gathered had it that a large number of passengers on the truck have been moved off the road by the bandits.

 

“This development engendered an immediate search and rescue operation by the operatives into the adjourning forest. “In the process, the bandits were encountered and by the sheer force of fire power by the security operatives, they were left with no option than to abort their nefarious mission and take to flight with injuries.

 

“Thorough combing of the forest over several hours by the crack operatives succeeded in the rescue of large number of victims totaling 76, comprising male and female of different ages,” he added.

 

Jalige said preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were passengers on the truck travelling from Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State to different destinations, when they were abducted.

 

“Operatives are still on operation within the general area in search of the main truck driver and two other passengers who are yet to be accounted for,” he added.

 

Jalige said that the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku described the development as an important breakthrough and a demonstration of the imperative for strong inter-service collaboration.

 

He assured that the inter-agency coordination and collaboration would be strengthened to insulate the public space from enemies of the country.

 

