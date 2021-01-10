News Top Stories

Security operatives rescue couple from kidnappers' den

After spending four days in captivity, the couple who were kidnapped along Uso-Owo road were over the weekend rescued from kidnappers’ den.

 

The couple, Mr. and Mrs. Gbenga Ibikunke, were freed by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

 

The couple, who were on transit through Uso community, were last week abducted along Akure/Owo highway while their three children were left inside their car while travelling with from Ebonyi State to Akure.

 

The children were later rescued by police after they were found abandoned in the car. Following the development, the combined team of military personnel, Civil Defence Corps and Amotekun Corps were mobilised to comb the forest and rescue the victims.

 

During the rescue operation, two suspects were arrested and taken into custody even as the kidnappers demanded for N10m ransom. Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed rescue of the couple, said they were rescued at the forest they were taken to.

 

“We got information about the incident and we quickly dispatched our tatical squad for a rescue mission. “We heard they were asking for N20 million ransom, but we are not interested in that.

 

Rather we are going after them. We rescued the couple and we are going to get the perpetrators.”

