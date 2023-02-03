Security operatives rescue remaining 4 abducted primary school children

The police in Nasarawa State say a joint security team of operatives have rescued the remaining four school children abducted by gunmen a forthnight ago at LGA Primary School Alwaza in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Some AK 47 wielding gunmen had stormed Alwaza community shooting sporadically in air during which they abducted six primary school children and left without any trace.

Two of the school children were rescued by combine team of security operatives two days after the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Command, Ramhan Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), in a press statement Friday in Lafia, said the remaining four abducted school children were rescued by a joint security team on Friday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...