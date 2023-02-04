Security operatives rescue remaining 4 abducted primary school pupils

The police in Nasarawa State say a joint security operatives have rescued the remaining four school children abducted by gunmen a fortnight ago at LGA primary school Alwaza in Doma Local Government Area of the state. Some AK 47 wielding gunmen had stormed Alwaza community in Doma Local Government Area of the state and shot sporadically in air during which they abducted six primary school children and left without any trace. Two of the school children were rescued by a combined team of security operatives two days after the incident. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa state command, Ramhan Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in a press statement yesterday in Lafia, said the remaining four abducted school children were rescued by joint security operatives at Doka Village in Doma Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

According to the statement, “In continuation of the search to rescue the remaining four pupils that were earlier abducted on 20/1/2023 at LEA Primary school, Alwaza; on 3/2/2023 about 0700hrs, detachment of joint security operatives in collaboration with Hunters rescued the four pupils at Doka village, Doma LGA. “The victims, Awazi Emmanuel, Success Ogah, Dominion Alhaji and Success Emmanuel have been taken to the hospital for medical examination and shall be reunited with their parents.”

