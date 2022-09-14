News

Security: Sanwo-Olu boosts NAF operations

Posted on

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has stated that the state government will continue to support the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies in order for there to be peace and security in the state. According to a statement that was released on Sunday and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor made the promise during a courtesy visit from the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Lagos of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Shobande. The visit took place at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

He stated: “Indeed, over the years, we have continued to see a good relationship between the Lagos State Government and all security apparatus, especially the Nigeria Military Force – Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force, and, of course, at the Security Council of the state, they bring on board very useful suggestions and discussions, which complement what other security arms are deploying, including the Lagos State Police Command and other, related agencies.”

“As far as we are concerned, the partnership that we have has met our expectations. As you are all aware, ensuring safety and well-being is everyone’s responsibility. Therefore, there is nothing else we can do but continue to maintain a high level of vigilance, continue to make certain that the resources, both human and material, are readily available, and continue to guarantee that everyone has access to the help that the government can continue to provide.

“We want to wish you the best of luck in this new professional position that you have been summoned to come and take over in Lagos.” Because of your background, we have high hopes that you will be successful in this position. We are looking forward to going deeper in both our understanding of each other and our relationship with each other. “In the course of doing our duties, we will continue to collaborate with other sister agencies, including the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, as well as other security services in the state,” he said. “This is to ensure the safety of people and their belongings in the state of Lagos.” Shobande expressed his gratitude to Sanwo-Olu and the administration of Lagos State for their support of the NAF in his response.

 

