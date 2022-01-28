News Top Stories

Security situation in N’West has overwhelmed me –Buhari

…but hopeful Nigeria’ll win battle over evil

…says security agencies have been given order not to spare bandits, terrorists

…promises to hand over a more secure country

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is overwhelmed by the security situation in the North West region. Buhari spoke on Thursday at the palace of Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto. The president said while the situation in the North East and South has improved compared to when he assumed office, the challenges in the North West are a different matter. Buhari, however, said he has charged the military and other security agencies not to spare any criminal posing a threat to the peace and safety of Nigerians. “Every day, we are worried about what is happening in the North West. When we came, if Nigerians are to be fair to us, they know the condition in the North East and the South South, but what is happening now in the North West is what has honestly overwhelmed me,” Buhari said.

“The same people, the same culture, killing each other, stealing each other’s property. We are going to do our best and the military and law enforcement agencies have been given a clear order that they shouldn’t spare any bandit or terrorist. “We are going to hand over a secure country better than we inherited it.” The president, who also commiserated with the state over the recent bandit attacks, said “Nigeria shall win the battle over evil”.

 

