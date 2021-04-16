News

Security sources: DSS not planning attacks on S’East banks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…urge public to disregard false claim  by IPOB

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Top military and security sources have called on the public and the international community to disregard the false claim by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that the Department of State Services (DSS) was planning to sponsor attacks on banks in the South East geo-political zone of the country, under the guise of  the group’s Eastern Security Network.
According to the sources, the allegation should be taken “as cheap blackmail designed by the illegal organisation to distract the public and indeed, the international community from what has become its pattern of violent attacks, retreat and feigning of nonviolent dispositions”.
Consequently, the public has been enjoined to be wary of the antics of the IPOB which  hides under the aforestated methods to wreck havoc on innocent people and vulnerable targets in the South East and contiguous areas.
New Telegraph reports that the IPOB, as presently constituted, is a terrorist group, having been so designated by a Federal High Court in Abuja, sometime in 2017.
On Thursday, the group had levelled the allegation, even as it claimed that the plan was to blame such attacks on the Eastern Security Network (ESN)
“All banks in Biafraland must be wary of DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around as usual to blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives,” the group had alleged.
However, highly-placed security officials have described the allegation as not only untrue and unheard of, but also an insight into what the group may be planning to execute in the zone.
Specifically, the sources, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said the false alarm was calculated to blackmail the DSS.
When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, described the agency as a very responsible institution that does not compromise its mandate.
He further stated that the secret service would continue to work with other sister agencies to maintain law and order; protect lives and property.
Afunanya, therefore, called on citizens and corporate bodies to be security conscious and beef up protective measures around them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bayelsa: Supreme Court upholds Diri’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…dismisses appeal against dep gov The Supreme Court yesterday upheld the election of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State. A full panel of the apex court dismissed the six appeals seeking to nullify the election of Diri. The panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta in a unanimous judgement, upheld the election of […]
News

Sanusi faults NBA for withdrawing el-Rufai’s invitation

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

  A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has reacted to the controversy surrounding the withdrawal of invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El’rufai to the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference.   The former Emir, who was in Kaduna for an official visit said the withdrawal of the invitation was a […]
News Top Stories

Bayelsa: Gov heads for C’Appeal as Tribunal nullifies election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

  Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State has said that he would approach the Court of Appeal to challenge the majority decision of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified his election as the governor of the state.   The Tribunal had, in a split decision of two to one, nullified Diri’s election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica