Security sources: DSS not planning attacks on S’East banks

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Top military and security sources have called on the public and the international community to disregard the false claim by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that the Department of State Services (DSS) was planning to sponsor attacks on banks in the South East geo-political zone of the country, under the guise of the group’s Eastern Security Network.

According to the sources, the allegation should be taken “as cheap blackmail designed by the illegal organisation to distract the public and indeed, the international community from what has become its pattern of violent attacks, retreat and feigning of nonviolent dispositions”.

Consequently, the public has been enjoined to be wary of the antics of the IPOB which hides under the aforestated methods to wreck havoc on innocent people and vulnerable targets in the South East and contiguous areas.

New Telegraph reports that the IPOB, as presently constituted, is a terrorist group, having been so designated by a Federal High Court in Abuja, sometime in 2017.

On Thursday, the group had levelled the allegation, even as it claimed that the plan was to blame such attacks on the Eastern Security Network (ESN)

“All banks in Biafraland must be wary of DSS because it is possible they are planning to sponsor attacks on banks and turn around as usual to blame it on IPOB and ESN operatives,” the group had alleged.

However, highly-placed security officials have described the allegation as not only untrue and unheard of, but also an insight into what the group may be planning to execute in the zone.

Specifically, the sources, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said the false alarm was calculated to blackmail the DSS.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, described the agency as a very responsible institution that does not compromise its mandate.

He further stated that the secret service would continue to work with other sister agencies to maintain law and order; protect lives and property.

Afunanya, therefore, called on citizens and corporate bodies to be security conscious and beef up protective measures around them.

