Security summit: Stakeholders bemoan insecurity, bar terrorists from Yoruba forests

Major stakeholders in Yoruba Land including Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday converged on the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan, to bemoan the seeming helplessness of the Federal Government in curbing insecurity in the country, describing the acts of criminality called ‘Farmers-Herders’ clash’ as a case of terrorism and crimes against humanity.

They were unanimous that the nation was currently living in “a time of bad metaphors due to the almost irreversible abyss of dismally due to cases of daily incessant insecurity,” noting with dismay “the general state of insecurity in the country and the ancestral space of Yoruba nation especially, a situation that has compelled a rigorous interrogation of our situation.” The who-is-who in Yorubaland led by the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams converged under the umbrella of Pan Yoruba Congress (PYC), chaired by Mr. Sola Lawal resolved in a 17-paragraph communique that “the Yoruba will not cede one inch of our forests to anyone under any guise and that all security outfits in Yorubaland including OPC, Agbekoya, Vigilante, Hunters group etc are under the leadership of Iba Gani Adams (the Aare Ona Kalanfo of Yorubaland), and that they are to complement official government law enforcement units.”

At the meeting were Chief Yemi Elebuibon, Araba Awo of Osogbo, former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala who was represented by Mr. Wale Ohu. Otunba Deji Osibogun, Chairman, Space FM, Mr. Alao Adedayo, Publisher, Alaroye; Oba Joseph Adewole, Owa Ajero of Ekiti, Akinyele of Akinyele, Oba Odeniran Oluyemi and others. Associations present at the meeting included Afenifere, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Yoruba Unity Forum, Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC; Afenifere Renewal Group, Ilana Oodua, Voice of Reasons, Agbekoya, South West hunters, Yoruba Koya, Egbe Omo Yoruba in Diaspora; Oloye Tanimowo Babajide, National Secretary, OPC. Governor Makinde in his address on the occasion stressed that “you have my support 100% for this dialogue. Whatever comes out of the communique, I will support it.”

