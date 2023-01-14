News

Security team rescues 2 more Edo train kidnap victims

Two more victims of the Edo State train kidnap saga have been reportedly rescued by a joint team of military, police personnel who were said to have been assisted by local vigilance groups and hunters. No fewer than 32 persons including staff of the train sub-station in Igueben town in Igueben Local Government Area of the state were abducted by suspected criminals last Saturday.

The state government had maintained that from intelligence reports, only 20 were actually kidnapped while seven others have been rescued leaving 13 persons still held hostage. Briefing newsmen on Friday, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, confirmed the development, saying efforts were afoot to free others still in custody of the kidnappers.

Nehikhare said the two victims were rescued early Thursday morning, adding that the state government was working with the security agents to ensure the remaining nine in captivity are released. According to him, a Magistrate, Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga was rescued by a combined team of security agents in collaboration with vigilance groups and hunters in the state. “Mrs. Aigbonoga was rescued unhurt but unfortunately, one of the policemen, DSP Michael Adams, involved in the rescue operation died of natural causes after the operation. He wasn’t hit by bullets. “Also the state deputy governor and directors of all the security agents have paid a condolence visit to the widow and children of the deceased.”

 

