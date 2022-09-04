News

Security threat analysis reveals no risk to 2023 polls – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured that the security situation in the country poses no threat to the 2023 general elections,

The police chief said he drew his strength from “the robust security threat analysis carried out using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes”.

Adamu’s position was conveyed in a statement, Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

New Telegraph reports that the IGP’s assurance is coming on the heels of what many have described as worsening insecurity, occasioned by banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other violent tendencies assailing the country.

Also, there are reports that suspected bandits are superintending over some territories in Kaduna State, among other general areas.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has stated emphatically that there is no threat to the 2023 General Elections in the country. This stems from the robust security threat analysis carried out using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes,” the FPRO said in the statement.

He said the police boss made the confidence-boosting disclosure during the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) in the United States of America, and during his meeting with Mr. Todd D. Robinson, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, U.S. Department of States as part of events rounding up his attendance at the UN summit.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

