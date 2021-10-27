News Top Stories

Security threat: IGP deploys 100 DIGs, AIGs, CPs, others for Anambra guber

In his determination to neutralise threats to a peaceful and orderly conduct of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered a “major overhauling of the security landscape” ahead of the much-anticipated poll.

The heavy deployment comes amid a subsisting sit-at-home threat issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which has continued to cause ripples in security circles. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), Mr. Joseph Egbunike, will coordinate security during the election. According to Mba, Egbunike will be assisted by Acting DIG in-charge of Operations, Zaki Ahmed. Among other senior strategic commanders deployed to deny non-state actors freedom of action before, during and after the election, are five Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of Police, and 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs). The FPRO said: “The overhauling includes the deployment of selected seasoned Strategic Commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above to Anambra State for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the elections.

“The IGP noted that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Joseph Egbunike has been deployed to Anambra State as the coordinator of the security component for the Elections. “DIG Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee that law abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

