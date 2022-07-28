Security Threat: Nasarawa orders closure of public, private schools

The Nasarawa State government yesterday ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools in the state following security threats as part of proactive measures to safeguard the lives of students. The decision, the government said, followed security threats across the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the government already in possession of reports suggesting likely security threats in communities within the state bordering the FCT such as Gitata and Umaisha. The government took the decision yesterday during an expanded state executive council meeting held at the Government House in Lafia.

Briefing journalists shortly after the council meeting, Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Ji-maita Sabo, disclosed that; “Having considered and reviewed the current situation in the country, especially regarding the security threats in the FCT, the state government decided to close both public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.”

She said the decision to close all schools in the state became necessary considering the proximity of the state to the FCT, as well as the resolve of the government to ensure that schools in Nasarawa State operate within a safe environment. According to her, the directives exclude the exit classes that are already writing their final examinations, especially in secondary schools.

