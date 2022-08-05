Metro & Crime

Security Threat: Sanwo-Olu allays fears, says Lagos on top of situation

Posted on

Following the reports of the possible invasion of terrorists and other criminal elements in the state, the Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Friday urged Lagosians to be calm, saying that the state government and security operatives
are on top of the matter.

Briefing journalists after at an emergency security meeting with security chiefs from the Nigerian Police, the Navy, Army, Customs, Civil Defence, among others, Sanwo-Olu also urged citizens to ignore reports of imminent attack on Lagos and remain calm.

The governor, who addressed the press at the State House, Marina, after the meeting, said that he has also read some news on social media about a threat of an impending attack on Lagos but urged Lagosians to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

Sanwo-Olu said: “In the last couple of days or weeks, there have been a lot of social media news and information about the threat of impending attacks on Lagos. I’ve had on a daily basis security communication with my security operatives. I want to assure our citizens that we are on top of the matter. We felt there is a need to have this important extended security meeting.

“At the meeting, we received a comprehensive report on what the current security situations in the state are. We have come up with strategies and interventions but I want to assure our people that our security men are alive to their responsibility to ensure the security in the state is not compromised.

He advised the citizens to remain vigilant and raise the alarm whenever they observe strange things in their areas, assuring that the government will swiftly swing to action.

 

Our Reporters

