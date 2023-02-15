News

Security tightened as protests rock Ogun over naira crisis

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Commercial activities were paralysed in Sango-Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday as angry residents protested the lingering naira scarcity. Meanwhile, police have been deployed to protect banks and their workers in the area. Also, the Association of Fish Sellers, Abeokuta chapter, protested against the rejection of old naira notes by some commercial banks and business owners at the palace of the Alake of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo. The traders armed with leaves lamented their inability to buy fish following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to enforce its cashless policy.

 

