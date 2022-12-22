Security, unity’ll be my priority –Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has assured that his government will prioritise security while working to unite the country. Speaking during a campaign rally at the U J Esuene Stadium in Calabar yesterday, Obi said he was concerned about the security situation in the country, promising to produce a security architecture that will bring peace to all. According to him, the tensioninNigeriawasasaresult of disaffection by some sections of the country and his administration was out toaddress it, maintaining that he will lead with fairness, equity and transparency.

He also promised to deal with all manner of strikes in the country by engaging constantlywithtrade unions, explaining that his administrationwillnotallow, through constant dialogue. “I will ensure that we deal with the security situation in the country. We cannot continue to allow bloodshed and the way to go about it is unite the various segments of the country.

“We will also not allow strikes because a labourer is worthy of his wages. We will engage constantly with workers to make sure that we understand them,” he said. Obi told his audience that he will revive tourism in Cross River State, “because this state is known for tourism.” Meanwhile, Prof Pat Utomi who said that a new Nigeria is possible, has urged the people to vote Labour Party into power in order to reclaim the country, pointing out that only his party can bring relief to youths.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...