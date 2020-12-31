News

Security vote: Activist tackles Obaseki on right application

An Edo State-based human right activist and the Coordinator of the Action for Socio-Political and Economic Change (ASEC), Osazee Edigin yesterday challenged Governor Godwin Obaseki over the application of security votes towards stemming the wave of kidnapping, armed robbery, indiscriminate cars snatching and other criminal activities in parts of the state. He also raised the alarm over the spate of insecurity in Benin City, the state capital, and its adjoining towns in the state.

The alarm by Edigin was not unconnected with the worsening security situation in the state and the latest which took place yesterday was the attack on a medical practitioner in the state capital in which his car was snatched at gunpoint. Edigin, expressed worry over the rising cases of crime in Edo State, however, noted that had Governor Obaseki used his monthly security votes, which he said was believed to be in several millions of naira for the purpose it was meant, the insecurity situation in the state would have been addressed.

While addressing journalists in Benin yesterday, he declared that “the monthly security vote is enough to secure Edo State and its people from the marauding Fulani criminal elements in our forests.” He, therefore, described as unbecoming the recent kidnap of the state Head of Service (HoS), Anthony Okungbowa, whose driver was killed by hoodlums during the incident before an undisclosed ransom was paid to secure his release.

He said that with the alarming level of insecurity in the state “soon, our governor will need a chopper to visit Edo Central and Edo North if we refuse to take action by ourselves now.” Edigin added: “The monthly security vote is enough to secure Edo people from the marauding Fulani criminal elements in our forests. The insecurity will soon hit strong those that think they have the police and army around them. The huge fence or fortress will soon fail those behind them.

“If our governors do not want to offend Buhari, then we will all perish as cowards and history will not forgive us. Keep your ransom money if you must travel between Benin and Auchi or stay at home for now. “They kidnapped the Head of Service and his driver was killed. Definitely, ransom was paid in millions to secure his release.” But, efforts to get reactions from the state government yesterday on the worrisome security situation failed as the governor was yet to constitute an executive council, nor appoint a spokesman to comment on the allegation

