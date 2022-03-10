Security votes: Govs fund police more than FG – Fayemi

*Says NJC lacks power to sanction erring officers

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Dr. Kayode Fayemi said state governors fund the police more than the Federal Government.

Fayemi, who spoke at a multi-stakeholders’ summit on peace and inclusive security organised by the NGF in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy & Development, said the governors use their security votes to fund federal police.

“We buy them vehicles; we pay them allowances. In some cases we even buy ammunition, of course under the authority,” he explained.

The Ekiti State governor also stated that state governors extend support to the military, now that they are involved in internal security operations in the country.

According to him, if the military is engaged in a civil authority, the state is only responsible to pay for the rations of the men that are engaged in that activity and not the military because that is not their primary responsibility.

“We pay for civil defence (National Security and Civil Defence Corps). There is no security institution that you have that states are not responsible for more than the Federal Government that has primary responsibility for them,” he added.

The governor, who was defending the demand for state police, said federal police are not free from abuse, stating that federal police abuse the rights of Nigerians, including the rights of state governors.

He said that he was abused by an officer of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 2014, even though he had immunity.

“Federal police that we all know abuses the rights of citizens, including the rights of governors, even with immunity, you may not know that.

“Anybody could be abused. It could happen, even if you devolve security to the local level,” he argued.

The governor stated that what Nigerians should concern about is to ensure that institutional frameworks are put in place to ensure that such powers are not abused.

