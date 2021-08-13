News

'Security votes should be devoted to intelligent gathering'

Irked by the incessant security challenges in the country, especially the spate of kidnapping and sundry violent crimes, a retired diplomat and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze, has challenged state governors to devote part of their monthly security votes to promoting and facilitating information gathering by locals that would aid the work of security agencies. According to him, the most effective means of getting on top of the recurring security challenges in the states was through intelligence, noting that it was the information provided by the people on ground that were processed into actionable intelligence that the security forces would use to nip the crisis in the bud. In a statement issued in Abuja, Ambassador Eze commended the military and other security forces for their unwavering commitment in tackling internal security challenges across the country. He said security was everybody’s business and therefore the people must play their part in arresting the unfortunate situation by providing accurate and timely information to the security agents.

