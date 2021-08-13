‘Security votes should be devoted to intelligent gathering’

Irked by the incessant security challenges in the country, especially the spate of kidnapping and sundry violent crimes, a retired diplomat and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze, has challenged state governors to devote part of their monthly security votes to promoting and facilitating information gathering by locals that would aid the work of security agencies. According to him, the most effective means of getting on top of the recurring security challenges in the states was through intelligence, noting that it was the information provided by the people on ground that were processed into actionable intelligence that the security forces would use to nip the crisis in the bud. In a statement issued in Abuja, Ambassador Eze commended the military and other security forces for their unwavering commitment in tackling internal security challenges across the country. He said security was everybody’s business and therefore the people must play their part in arresting the unfortunate situation by providing accurate and timely information to the security agents.
Related Articles
Ortom: Miyetti Allah vigilante’ll not operate in Benue
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday kicked against the move by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio- cultural association, to establish its security outfit called ‘Miyetti Allah Vigilante’ nationwide. The governor outrightly discountenanced the idea, saying in Benue State, the group would not operate. He said the state government was working with conventional security […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC registration: Oyetola rallies support for party, canvases Omoluabi ethos
Governorof OsunState, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday canvassed mass participation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise, calling on party members and loyalists across the nation, particularly in the South-West to ensurefullparticipationinthe registration exercise. He, however, described the exercise as the only sacrosanct way of being becoming bonafidecard-carryingmembers of the ruling party. This […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Akeredolu to Oke: Asking me to step down is laughable
•As Ajayi tells gov he has 21 days to hand over to him T he Ondo State government has described as ludicrous recent claims by one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), that he made overtures to Governor Rotimi Akerodolu to step down for him ahead of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)