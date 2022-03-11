Security votes: We fund police more than FG – Governors

News Top Stories

Posted on

…says NJC lacks authority to sanction erring officers

TheChairmanof NigeriaGovernors’Forum (NGF) Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said governors fund the police more than the Federal Government. The Ekiti State governor, who spoke at a multi-stakeholders summit on peace and inclusive security organised by the NGF in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy & Development, said governors use their security votes to fund the police. “We buy them vehicles; we pay them allowances. In some cases we even buy ammuni-tion, of course under the authority,” he said yesterday.

He also said governors support the military currently involved in internal security operations. “We pay for civil defence (National Security and Civil Defence Corps). There is no security institution that you have that states are not responsible for more than the Federal Government that has primary responsibility for them,” he added. The governor, who was defending the clamour for state police, said the federal police are not free from abuse, stating that the police abuse the rights of Nigerians, including the rights of the governors.

He said he was abused by a police officer in 2014 despite having immunity. Fayemi said: “The federal police that we all know abuse therightsof citizens, including the rights of governors, even with immunity, you may not know that. “Anybody could be abused. It could happen, even if you devolve security to the local level.” According to him, Nigeriansshouldbeconcernedabout ensuring that institutional frameworks are put in place to ensure that such powers are not abused. Fayemi said rather than talking about the possibility of abuse, there should be a call for an effective police system in Nigeria.

He said: “There are also crimes that are within the borders of our states in accordance with the statute that has been promulgated or enacted by the state assemblies. “And there are also crimes that are local because they are local jurisdictions by local governments. “If you have not paid the tenement rate, the local policeshould dealwith you.

It shouldn’t be state police, because the tenement rate is the responsibility of the local au-thority. Not the responsibility of the state.” The governor regretted that the National Police Council (NPC), unlike the National Judicial Council (NJC), is not effective in sanctioning erring police officers. Fayemi said in most countries where there is multi-level policing, there is a regulatory authority that is responsible for punishment, and sanctioning those who go beyond their own responsibilities.

He also rejected the call for the scrapping of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), arguing that to do so would be undermining Nigeria’s federalism. The governor rather supported the idea of putting in place a regulatory framework for addressing the challenges of state government or ruling party appropriating elections to themselves. Plateau State Deputy Governor Sonni Tyoden said community policing is different from state police. Tyoden, who represented Governor Simon Lalong, said the existence of the vigilante groups are the manifestations of the disenchantment with the existing security apparatus

 

