Security, welfare, people’s happiness utmost in governance, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for government’s investments in human capital development (HCD), insisting that security, welfare and happiness of the people remain the utmost in governance. Osinbajo said this yesterday in Abuja, at the inauguration of the integrated Regional Human Capital Development Strategy documents of the HCD Programmes for both ECOWAS and Nigeria, by the Core Working Group on Human Capital Development of the National Economic Council (NEC).

He maintained that Nigerian government and others in West Africa should ensure improvement of the people’s quality of life, living standards and livelihoods of the people. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was joined at the event by the Prime Minister of Guinea- Bissau, Mr Nuno Gomes Nabiam; representatives of the Vice Presidents of Sierra Leone and Senegal; and the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma.

Some State Governors, Deputy Governors and members of the Federal Executive Council were also present. Highlighting the importance of investing in HCD the Vice President said: “Our people are central to all that governments, private sector and civil society partners do. “The most important pieces of work that we can do are on planning and investing in human capital development, healthcare, nutrition, quality education, skills, and jobs.”

