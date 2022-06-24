News Top Stories

Security, welfare, people’s happiness utmost in governance, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for government’s investments in human capital development (HCD), insisting that security, welfare and happiness of the people remain the utmost in governance. Osinbajo said this yesterday in Abuja, at the inauguration of the integrated Regional Human Capital Development Strategy documents of the HCD Programmes for both ECOWAS and Nigeria, by the Core Working Group on Human Capital Development of the National Economic Council (NEC).

He maintained that Nigerian government and others in West Africa should ensure improvement of the people’s quality of life, living standards and livelihoods of the people. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was joined at the event by the Prime Minister of Guinea- Bissau, Mr Nuno Gomes Nabiam; representatives of the Vice Presidents of Sierra Leone and Senegal; and the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma.

Some State Governors, Deputy Governors and members of the Federal Executive Council were also present. Highlighting the importance of investing in HCD the Vice President said: “Our people are central to all that governments, private sector and civil society partners do. “The most important pieces of work that we can do are on planning and investing in human capital development, healthcare, nutrition, quality education, skills, and jobs.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari mourns Abacha’s sister, Fatima Mohammed

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the passage of Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed, the immediate younger sister of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, and mother of Senator Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).   In a statement made available to newsmen […]
News

PDP to Buhari: Don’t succumb to pressure, ensure free poll in Ondo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to renege on his promise to ensure free and fair election in the October 10 Ondo State governorship election.   The party, however, reminded President Buhari of the praises and commendations coming to him from all parts of the country and the global community […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Former GMD NNPC, Joseph Dawha, dies 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adeola Yusuf Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Joseph Dawha is dead. Dawah is the second ex-GMD of the corooration to die in the last five months. Dawha replaced Andrew Yakubu as GMD in 2014. Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, who announced his death in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica