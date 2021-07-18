Security: You’re not doing enough, Oyo Obas, Mogajis tell Makinde

Worried by the recent worsening security situation in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, members of Ibadan Traditional Council have scored the state governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde low, accusing him of not doing enough to stem the tide.

The traditional rulers, who are members of the Olubadan-in-Council, the various Ibadan land Communities’ monarchs (the Royal Highnesses) and the heads of family compounds in the state capital (Mogajis), gave the hard knock at its meeting held at the Olubadan’s Palace, Oja’ba in Ibadan on Sunday.

Recalling that several attempts had been made to interface with the governor on security and other issues affecting the state without luck, the Council members said that the attitude of the governor towards the traditional institution in the state capital was a let-down.

The Council called on the Alajia of Ajia in Egbeda Local Government area of the state, the local community where the governor hails from, His Royal Highness, Oba Nureni Yusuf to call the governor to order, saying, “a ‘child’ must not outgrow his/her ‘father’ whatever may be his/her position”.

Asking the various community leaders in the state capital to raise vigilante groups comprising youths in their areas of jurisdiction, the monarchs maintained that “what is unfolding security-wise in the state capital looks fearful and raises concern among the people and the reason why all hands must be on deck”.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, appealed to Engr. Makinde to change his approach, stressing that his side-lining the traditional institution has not been helpful to the maintenance of security in the state capital.

“We have nothing against the governor; we supported his emergence and want him to succeed, which is why we are calling his attention to what we perceive as a lacuna,” he said.

