Metro & Crime

Security: You’re not doing enough, Oyo Obas, Mogajis tell Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Worried by the recent worsening security situation in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, members of Ibadan Traditional Council have scored the state governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde low, accusing him of not doing enough to stem the tide.

The traditional rulers, who are members of the Olubadan-in-Council, the various Ibadan land Communities’ monarchs (the Royal Highnesses) and the heads of family compounds in the state capital (Mogajis), gave the hard knock at its meeting held at the Olubadan’s Palace, Oja’ba in Ibadan on Sunday.

Recalling that several attempts had been made to interface with the governor on security and other issues affecting the state without luck, the Council members said that the attitude of the governor towards the traditional institution in the state capital was a let-down.

The Council called on the Alajia of Ajia in Egbeda Local Government area of the state, the local community where the governor hails from, His Royal Highness, Oba Nureni Yusuf to call the governor to order, saying, “a ‘child’ must not outgrow his/her ‘father’ whatever may be his/her position”.

Asking the various community leaders in the state capital to raise vigilante groups comprising youths in their areas of jurisdiction, the monarchs maintained that “what is unfolding security-wise in the state capital looks fearful and raises concern among the people and the reason why all hands must be on deck”.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, appealed to Engr. Makinde to change his approach, stressing that his side-lining the traditional institution has not been helpful to the maintenance of security in the state capital.

“We have nothing against the governor; we supported his emergence and want him to succeed, which is why we are calling his attention to what we perceive as a lacuna,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two-day-old baby dumped inside rain

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A caregiver gas rescued a newborn baby girl in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State. It was handed over to the local government Chairman, Hon. Clement Onaa, on Monday. The baby, believed to be two days old, was dumped by the roadside. It was learnt that the baby, which was wrapped in a […]
Metro & Crime

No strike in Rivers as govt, NLC reach agreement

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned protest in Rivers State following an agreement with the state government. A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said officials of NLC led by its National President, Ayuba Wabba, reached the agreement in a meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt. […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Kwara imposes partial lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Kwara State government has imposed a partial lockdown in the state between 12 am and 4:30 am until further notice as part of new COVID-19 guidelines. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Committee, who is also the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica