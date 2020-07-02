Sedentary lifestyle increases risk for cancer mortality

Scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, United States (US) said the total amount of time that people spend sitting was associated with a higher risk of death from cancer.

These are the findings of their study published in ‘JAMA Oncology’.

To this end, they said replacing some of the sedentary time with light physical activity appears to reduce the risk.

A sedentary lifestyle is a type of lifestyle involving little or no physical activity. A person living a sedentary lifestyle is often sitting or lying down while engaged in an activity like reading, socialising, watching television, playing video games, or using a mobile phone/computer for much of the day.

Scientific evidence has long shown that getting regular physical activity is a proven way for people to lower their chance of developing cancer and dying from it.

The American Cancer Society recommend getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each week.

The ‘Medical News Today’ (MNT) reported that a more attainable goal may be to reduce the amount of time spent sitting.

An analysis of previous studies linked sedentary behaviour to higher cardiovascular and cancer mortality. However, all these studies relied on people’s own reports of how much time they spent sitting.

The current study drew on the data of 8,002 adults aged 45 years and older, who joined the ongoing REGARDS study between 2003 and 2007.

As part of that study, the researchers strapped accelerometers to participants’ hips to provide an objective measure of their activity levels over a period of seven days.

In the five years after this, 268 participants representing 3.3 per cent died of cancer.

On the other hand, the participants with the greatest total sedentary time had a 52 per cent increased risk of dying from cancer compared with those who had the least sedentary time.

However, there was notable uncertainty as to the exact size of the effect, with the best estimate ranging from a one per cent to a 127 per cent increased risk.

Similarly, participants with the longest bouts of uninterrupted sedentary behaviour had a 36 per cent higher risk of cancer mortality compared with those with the shortest.

According to the report of ‘MNT,’ the researchers adjusted both results to account for other variables that might have affected cancer mortality, including the participants’ overall physical activity levels, age, smoking status, alcohol consumption habits, body mass index (BMI) and pre-existing conditions.

