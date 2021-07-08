SEDI DG, orderly assassinated in Enugu

The Director General of Science Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Akwuke, Enugu South local government area of Enugu state, Prof. Samuel Ndubisi was Wednesday evening shot dead by gunmen at Centenary Estate gate, off Enugu- Port-Hacourt Expressway, Enugu. Prof. Ndubuisi who hails from Mgbowo, in Awgu local government area of Enugu state, was in a Toyota Jeep with Federal government plate number, when he was killed alongside his police orderly. SEDI is a federal government Institute under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. It was not clear whether his driver was also affected by the shooting as at the time of filing this report.

The tragic incident, according to eye witness account, seems like a contract killing. Executive Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, reportedly visited the venue to witness the incident. When contacted, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe said that the information surrounding the shooting incident at about 1600hrs, along Enugu/ Port-Harcourt Expressway, “said to have led to the death of a man and his Police orderly, is still sketchy. “Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please”.

The SEDI DG’s assassination is coming four days after the assassination of one Ifeanyi Okeke, the Chief Executive Officer of AutoEase; a popular Auto body firm that specialises in panel beating, auto body spray and oven bake painting. The state police command in a release by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said Okeke was assassinated by yet to be identified gunmen at Bricks Estate, Independence Layout, on Sunday evening. It was gathered that the victim was assassinated on his way to his house around 9pm after he went to pick up his seven year old son from a barber salon.

A close family friend told journalists that the deceased was murdered in front of his son who ran home to call his mother. “He was driving home and some people hit his car from the back, he came out to find out who hit his car, he was marched to lie down on the floor. “He was commanded to lie on the floor after hitting him on the back and threatened to shoot his son if he failed to obey them.”

