See dashing Nigerian filmmaker selected as FESPACO jury member

Ace Nollywood filmmaker Adekunle Adejuyigbe better known in movie circles as “Nodash” has reacted to being named as a jury member of the ongoing Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO).

Nodash, who once cautioned content producers to be weary of the kind of materials they dish out to the public in the wake of the #EndSARS protest last year, reacted to his selection as a FESPACO jury member when he was accosted by journalists on the sidelines of the 27th edition of film festival.

When asked how it felt when he got wind of his selection as a jury member, Nodash said that it is another proof that we have Nigerians who are on the same level as the most brilliant minds in the global film industry

He said: “My fellow Jury members are acclaimed professionals from all over the world – Oscar Nominees, professors, critically acclaimed authors, these are people who have been recognised on the highest level of global excellence. So it feels good to know that the international film community considers me a peer of such brilliant minds.”

He also commented on the manner of film entries expected from filmmakers across the continent, considering that the festival is a rare opportunity for African storytellers to showcase their creations on a global stage.

“I have been to festivals all over the world and I have screened my film at a bunch of them. So, I know that African filmmakers are going to bring their A-game as we have been doing in recent years at such forums.

“I expect to see a lot of well-made, thought-provoking films. Gone are the days when you would expect that African films would be below the standards of other films. With what I have seen in recent years, Africans are going to give everyone a run for their money,” the filmmaker said.

Moyo Lawal: I’m scared of raising kids

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, says she is scared of raising kids because of the stress that comes with it.

The movie star was reacting to the backlash trailing her recent thoughts on relationship and marriage on Saturday.

Lawal had recently written via her Instagram handle: “This sleeping alone thing, ayam not doing anymore jare. Last last, single mother things because doing the right thing has no reward.”

But the post had elicited reactions, with some of her followers calling it an insult to marriage as an institution and single mothers.

Reacting in an another post, the movie star said her earlier post was misconstrued.

Lawal disclosed that she cherishes marriage as an institution. She also said that she appreciates the efforts of single mothers.

The actress added that her earlier post was to address her fears about raising children, adding that “I just want to watch cartoons and eat.

“Marriage is beautiful and challenging. I grew up with both my parents. Single mothers should be awarded. Is it easy? What I am really running from is raising kids. Let’s be guided.

“Raising kids is hard. Anyone doing it is a superhero and deserves to be awarded every day. Loyalty is easy for some of us. It’s raising the kids that terrifies us. I see my friends do it and I am in awe of their strength because I just want to watch cartoons and eat.”

