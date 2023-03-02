News

See your victory as a call to serve humanity. DNKI Cross River State chapter tells election winners in the state

De Norsemen Kclub International, Cross River State Chapter led by the Patrol Guv’nor, Sir Peter Undiandeye, MON, has congratulated all the candidates who won election to represent the people of the state at the National Assembly.

The Guv’nor charged all the winners to see their victory as a call to serve humanity and do their best to fulfil electoral promises made during the campaign.

Undiandeye implored them to justify the confidence the people of the state reposed in them with good and purposeful representation and positive change that will impact their livelihoods.

Winners of National Assembly elections in Cross River State;

SENATE

Cross River South – Mr. Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr.

Cross River Central – Rt. Hon. Eteng Jones Williams

Cross River North – Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe

HOUSE OF REPS

Ogoja/Yala Fed. Const – Mr Godwin Offiono

Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Fed. Const – Chief Peter Akpanke

Ikom/Boki Fed. Const. – Mr Victor Abang

Obubra/Etung Fed. Const – Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba

Abi/Yakurr Fed. Const. – Hon. Alex Egbona

Akamkpa Biase Fed. Const. – Hon. Emil Inyang

Calabar municipality/Odukpani Fed. Const- Hon. Bassey Akiba

Bakassi/Odukpani/Calabar South Fed. Const – Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey.

