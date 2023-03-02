See your victory as a call to serve humanity. DNKI Cross River State chapter tells election winners in the state

De Norsemen Kclub International, Cross River State Chapter led by the Patrol Guv’nor, Sir Peter Undiandeye, MON, has congratulated all the candidates who won election to represent the people of the state at the National Assembly.
The Guv’nor charged all the winners to see their victory as a call to serve humanity and do their best to fulfil electoral promises made during the campaign.
Undiandeye implored them to justify the confidence the people of the state reposed in them with good and purposeful representation and positive change that will impact their livelihoods.
Winners of National Assembly elections in Cross River State;
SENATE
Cross River South – Mr. Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr.
Cross River Central – Rt. Hon. Eteng Jones Williams
Cross River North – Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe
HOUSE OF REPS
Ogoja/Yala Fed. Const – Mr Godwin Offiono
Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Fed. Const – Chief Peter Akpanke
Ikom/Boki Fed. Const. – Mr Victor Abang
Obubra/Etung Fed. Const – Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba
Abi/Yakurr Fed. Const. – Hon. Alex Egbona
Akamkpa Biase Fed. Const. – Hon. Emil Inyang
Calabar municipality/Odukpani Fed. Const- Hon. Bassey Akiba
Bakassi/Odukpani/Calabar South Fed. Const – Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey.