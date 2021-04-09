Seedling scarcity looms as firms suspend supply

Indications have emerged that seed companies operating in the country have stopped supply to Nigerian farmers and the Federal Government over lack of demands and failed contracts running into billions of naira. Consequently, this is expected to pose threat to the country’s food security and self-sufficiency projection post-COVID-19.

Head, Wheat Development Programme, Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Sarah Huber, in an interview with this newspaper, disclosed that scarcity of quality seeds was rocking Nigeria’s seed sector as many companies have stopped supplying quality seeds to Nigerian farmers and government over low patronage and breach of contract. She explained that this would be devastating for Nigeria’s agriculture at a period it is facing challenges, which are already posing threat to food sufficiency and security. According to her, in order not to allow the suspension degenerate further, the Flour Millers Association (FMAN) has decided to collaborate with three different seed companies in order to encourage them to supply quality seeds, which it (FMAN) will distribute to Nigerian farmers. Huber pointed out that fake seeds were in circulation, adding that this was responsible for low yields during harvest.

She stressed that FMAN, in its outgrow programmes, had been providing farm inputs, lands to local farmers and also quality seeds, fertiliser and agro chemicals to improve their food production in the country as part of efforts to increase food availability and sustainable development in agriculture.

Huber said: “In our outgrow programmes, we provide farm inputs, lands to local farmers and also empower them with quality seeds, fertiliser and agro chemicals for farming. “We are also collaborating with three different seed companies to try and encourage them to supply quality seeds.

“Unfortunately, many seed companies have stopped providing seeds due to lack of demand from farmers and some government’s contracts that were not fulfilled in the past. “So, we are committed to the plights of our Nigerian farmers by providing them with foundation seeds and precisely quality seeds for farming.” Speaking further, the FMAN boss explained: “I am representing the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria.

The association includes FMN Plc, BUA Plc, Olam, Dangote and Honeywell. “Our top priority is to buy as much local wheat from Nigerian wheat farmers, but what is posing challenge to us is the increasing local yield. So, I think we really need to increase yields by 70 per cent locally. “In fact, we need to increase yields by at least three tonnes per hectare. And this is also something we have seen in our work that we need to get yields up to three tonnes per hectare to make it very attractive for farmers. “Well when we get more farmers growing wheat, it will bring sustainability high yields.”

