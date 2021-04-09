Business

Seedling scarcity looms as firms suspend supply

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Indications have emerged that seed companies operating in the country have stopped supply to Nigerian farmers and the Federal Government over lack of demands and failed contracts running into billions of naira. Consequently, this is expected to pose threat to the country’s food security and self-sufficiency projection post-COVID-19.

Head, Wheat Development Programme, Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Sarah Huber, in an interview with this newspaper, disclosed that scarcity of quality seeds was rocking Nigeria’s seed sector as many companies have stopped supplying quality seeds to Nigerian farmers and government over low patronage and breach of contract. She explained that this would be devastating for Nigeria’s agriculture at a period it is facing challenges, which are already posing threat to food sufficiency and security. According to her, in order not to allow the suspension degenerate further, the Flour Millers Association (FMAN) has decided to collaborate with three different seed companies in order to encourage them to supply quality seeds, which it (FMAN) will distribute to Nigerian farmers. Huber pointed out that fake seeds were in circulation, adding that this was responsible for low yields during harvest.

She stressed that FMAN, in its outgrow programmes, had been providing farm inputs, lands to local farmers and also quality seeds, fertiliser and agro chemicals to improve their food production in the country as part of efforts to increase food availability and sustainable development in agriculture.

Huber said: “In our outgrow programmes, we provide farm inputs, lands to local farmers and also empower them with quality seeds, fertiliser and agro chemicals for farming. “We are also collaborating with three different seed companies to try and encourage them to supply quality seeds.

“Unfortunately, many seed companies have stopped providing seeds due to lack of demand from farmers and some government’s contracts that were not fulfilled in the past. “So, we are committed to the plights of our Nigerian farmers by providing them with foundation seeds and precisely quality seeds for farming.” Speaking further, the FMAN boss explained: “I am representing the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria.

The association includes FMN Plc, BUA Plc, Olam, Dangote and Honeywell. “Our top priority is to buy as much local wheat from Nigerian wheat farmers, but what is posing challenge to us is the increasing local yield. So, I think we really need to increase yields by 70 per cent locally. “In fact, we need to increase yields by at least three tonnes per hectare. And this is also something we have seen in our work that we need to get yields up to three tonnes per hectare to make it very attractive for farmers. “Well when we get more farmers growing wheat, it will bring sustainability high yields.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Swine fever threatens food security in Nigeria, FAO warns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that African Swine Fever, if not immediately contained, could pose a huge threat to food security in Nigeria. FAO Country Representative, Fred Kafeero, disclose this during the opening ceremony of a workshop for pig value chain operators in Plateau State recently. African swine fever virus is a […]
Business

Mastercard, AptPay collaborate on funds distribution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mastercard has integrated its pushpaymentsplatform, Mastercard Send, with AptPay’s digital payments hub solution to provide real-time funds distribution.   With this integration, businesses can senddigitalpaymentsthroughbank accounts, digital wallets or prepaid cards, according to a press release. Businesses can approve, reject or reverse payments in real-time with this service, and in turn they can also cut […]
Business

Airlink, Lufthansa, SWISS partner for travel connections in Southern Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In a bid to offer travelers with access to over 25 destinations in South Africa including Bloemfontein, George, Upington, Skukuva, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit and Port Elizabeth, one of Europe’s mega carriers, Lufthansa and SWISS are partnering with Airlink, one of Africa’s fastest growing airlines for air links.   The partnership would cover over 20 other regional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica