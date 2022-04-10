Sports

Seedorf leads Team Heineken in face-off challenge with Okocha, Davido, others

The beauty of Nigeria and Dutch football artistry will be on showcase on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, when visiting football legend Clarence Seedorf leads a selected Heineken team against a star-studded Nigerian side in a faceoff challenge being organised by international premium beer brand, Heineken.

 

Seedorf who is headlining this year’s Heineken UEFA Champions League trophy tour will be showing football fans in Nigeria as well as loyal Heineken customers why he remains an iconic name in football circles especially when it comes to the Champions League.

Seedorf, the first and currently the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League Trophy with three different clubs, will have along with him on the Heineken team another ex-football star, Patrick van Uden.

 

Others on the team include; Martin Kochl, Supply Chain Director NB Plc, Rob Kleinjan, Finance Director NB Plc as well as Jelle Van der Meer, Max Crombaach and Maarten Vrolijk are on the Heineken team along with Seedorf for the faceoff challenge that would be taking place at the Landmark Events Centre next Tuesday.

 

Team Nigeria on its part boasts of a healthy mix of football, entertainment and business personalities that would be showing off their skills against their Dutch counterparts. Ex-Super Eagles stars, Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi will be doing their thing along with Davido and Reekado Banks while Allen Onyema; CEO of Air Peace and Olawale Fagbemi will all be showing off their unique skills also.

 

Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, described the faceoff challenge as another Heineken Football Experience which remains unrivalled even as he predicts there will be lots of fun in the five-a-side contest.

 

The match, which is part of the long-chain of activities for the Trophy Tour, comes up a few hours before the UEFA Champions League second leg match between Real Madrid versus Chelsea and Bayern Munich versus Villarreal.

 

