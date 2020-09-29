SEEFOR constructs 157 roads in Bayelsa

The State Employment and Expenditure For Result Projects (SEEFOR) on Tuesday revealed that it has started and completed 157 roads across the eight local government area of Bayelsa state as they wind up the programme in the state.

Speaking to journalists after taking a tour of some of the projects in Yenagoa, part of Southern Ijaw and part of Sagbama Local Government Area, the Project Director, Anyens Adogu said the projects executed were mainly used to empower the youths by engaging them in the programme.

The projects according to data presented to journalists showed that Brass has 10 lots, Ekeremor 12, Kolokuma/Opokuma has 12, Nembe 13, Ogbia 14 while Sagbama has 17.

Others include Southern Ijaw 16 and Yenagoa, the state capital, with 63 lots.

According to him, SEEFOR created opportunities for youth employment and access to social infrastructure.

Speaking further he said, they engaged over 6,000 youths in the state drawing salaries from SEEFOR because they wanted the projects to go round all the communities.

Disclosing that the contract was for one year, the Project Director said, the impact of SEEFOR in Bayelsa State has been positively tremendous.

He said: “The the programme enabled some of them to embark on little businesses. The communities were very happy and grateful for the access roads and other infrastructural developments in their localities.”

He said in terms of funding, there was a total package distributed into various aspects of the intervention disclosing that it was not only on road projects.

“The envelope for Bayelsa State was $40 million and they weree distributed into different areas. You have to develop a working plan because they will not give you the money immediately until you implement your projects and that was how you draw money gradually. So far so good the projects have gone so well, the implementation has been very good.”

He said the state government was very supportive to the programme adding it provided counterpart funding.

