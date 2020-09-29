SEEFOR: Disquiet as World Bank, EU, Delta govt’s pact ends soon

Ndubuisi Ugah Mixed feelings have continued to trail the probable end of the World Bank, European Union (EU) and the Delta State Government’s tripartite partnership on State Employment and ExpenditureforResults(SEEFOR) projects in the state.

This is coming following strong indications that, barring any possible last minute extension, the initial five year partnership deal, which was earlier extended by one year each in 2018 and 2019, is billed to end in the next couple of weeks.

While a cross section of the people of the state and indeed, benefiting communities, apparently basking in the joy of the project, and are calling for its extension, other communities that are yet to benefit from the partnership are already lamenting its probable end, which they claimed would permanently lock them out from benefiting from it.

This, they said during an assessment media tour across the various projects in Delta North, South and Central Senatorial districts of the state. Some of the projects inspected during the visit include the cassava processing plant and piggery at Ezebiri community, construction of concrete pavement at Turugbene community in Bomadi Local Government Area of the state, construction of foot bridge and electrification project at Obaghoro community in Warri North Local Government Area

Other projects include the construction of cargo boat at Agbodobiri community in Burutu Local Government Area; rehabilitation, procurement of learning and teaching equipment/starterpacks at the welding and fabrication, electrical, automobile departments of Ofagbe Technical College, Ofagbe; as well as the provision of learning tools at Ozoro Vocational Centre in Ozoro, and the interlocking of a 200-meter road at Ebuele Street, Off Ozoro-Kwale Road, Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government area of the state.

During the visit, the Open market stalls at Ugogomije community in Isoko North Local Government Area were also constructed

