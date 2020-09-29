News

SEEFOR: Disquiet as World Bank, EU, Delta govt’s pact ends soon

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Ndubuisi Ugah Mixed feelings have continued to trail the probable end of the World Bank, European Union (EU) and the Delta State Government’s tripartite partnership on State Employment and ExpenditureforResults(SEEFOR) projects in the state.

 

This is coming following strong indications that, barring any possible last minute extension, the initial five year partnership deal, which was earlier extended by one year each in 2018 and 2019, is billed to end in the next couple of weeks.

 

While a cross section of the people of the state and indeed, benefiting communities, apparently basking in the joy of the project, and are calling for its extension,  other communities that are yet to benefit from the partnership are already lamenting its probable end, which they claimed would permanently lock them out from benefiting from it.

 

This, they said during an assessment media tour across the various projects in Delta North, South and Central Senatorial districts of the state. Some of the projects inspected during the visit include the cassava processing plant and piggery at Ezebiri community, construction of concrete pavement at Turugbene community in Bomadi Local Government Area of the state, construction of foot bridge and electrification project at Obaghoro community in Warri North Local Government Area

 

Other projects include the construction of cargo boat at Agbodobiri community in Burutu Local Government Area; rehabilitation, procurement of learning and teaching equipment/starterpacks at the welding and fabrication, electrical, automobile departments of Ofagbe Technical College, Ofagbe; as well as the provision of learning tools at Ozoro Vocational Centre in Ozoro, and the interlocking of a 200-meter road at Ebuele Street, Off Ozoro-Kwale Road, Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government area of the state.

During the visit, the Open market stalls at Ugogomije community in Isoko North Local Government Area were also constructed

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pirates attack oil vessel, kidnap 11 crew at Bonny Island

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Sea robbers yesterday attacked a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Sendje Berge with explosives some 30 nautical miles southwest from Bonny Island, kidnapping 11 of its crew members. According a United Kingdom-based security firm, Dryad Global, which cited a ‘high confidence’ report, 11 crew members of the FPSO were suspected of being kidnapped. The […]
News

649 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours — highest recovery rate

Posted on Author Reporter

*As NCDC confirms 626 new cases For the first time in weeks, the number of persons discharged in one day exceeded the figure of new cases recorded across the country. This is the highest rate of recoveries recorded in Nigeria with 649 people discharged within 24 hours. The new figure was given by the Nigeria […]
News

APC, PDP clash over militarisation of elections

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, traded accusations over which of the two political parties was guilty of deploying the military and other security agencies during elections in order to manipulate the electoral process and influence the outcomes in its favour.   The war of words was triggered by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: