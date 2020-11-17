Education

Seek alternative means of survival, ASUU directs members

…asks students, parents not to expect strike suspension soonest

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja zone, has asked its members to seek alternative means of survival, as the Union was not willing to back down on its demands to the Federal Government.
ASSU’s Abuja zonal coordinator, Prof. Theophilus Lagi, who spoke at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, equally asked students and parents not to expect resumption of universities any time soon.
Lamenting non payment of salaries to members, the Union accused government of not showing commitment in resolving the issues that necessitated the ongoing industrial action, warning that members were determined to continue with the ongoing strike until their demands were met.
In his words: “Today, we wish to let Nigerians especially our students and parents know that there is no hope in sight to ending or suspending the ASUU strike  that has lingered for several months as government is yet to show serious commitment towards addressing our core demands.
“Our members have been advised to seek other legitimate means of survival as the Government has not released salaries withheld since February, 2020.”
The union further accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige of spreading falsehood and showing what it described as “disdain” for Nigerian academics, alleging that he has been biased as conciliator in all the negotiations so far held with government.

